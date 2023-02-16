Cannabis' Financial Affairs

4Front Ventures is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.





To date, 4Front has brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets.





Andrew Thut is the CFO and early investor in 4Front, joining the company full time in 2014. He brings to the team a wealth of financial-management experience and business acumen having previously worked at BlackRock.





Since joining 4Front, he has immersed himself in every facet of the cannabis industry, from the relevant financial drivers of the industry to hands-on experience with dispensaries and cultivation facilities.





Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:00 - MSO Differentiation

00:00 - M&A

00:00 - Competitors

00:00 - IRS & Taxes

00:00 - Pot Stocks

00:00 - Automated CannabisTech

00:00 - The Future of Cannabis

00:00 - Outtro





Guest:

Andrew Thut, Chief Financial Officer at 4Front Ventures https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-thut-6202a52/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





Episode 1,114 of The #TalkingHedge...

Your Cannabis Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com





Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats





Keywords:

Cannabis News, Cannabis Business, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Cannabis Stocks, Cannabis Analytics, Sales Data





This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.



