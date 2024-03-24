(Воспоминание) Memory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memory.
(Poetry Seritio).
The smell of soil, currants
in the fat of the branches of rancid leaves.
The train is imprinted, wrapped, wrapped,
You didn’t tell me to forget him.
Half asleep I can see the flights
Wooden Bashkir shacks
And the Sazonovsky ravine house,
A ear fascinated by the church.
To me, as before, in that terrible cliff
You can hear the gentle bell
- Wait -
I'm losing my balance
My childhood peace is drowning.
Воспоминание.
(Поэзия Seritio).
Запах почвы, смородины
в жире веток прогорклой листвы.
Шлейф впечатан, укутан, замотан,
Ты забыть мне его не вели.
В полудрёме мне видеть пролёты
Деревянных башкирских лачуг
И Сазоновский домик овражный,
Завороженный церковью слух.
Мне, как раньше, в том страшном обрыве
Слышно колокол нежный
— Постой —
Я теряю своё равновесье,
Утопает мой детский покой.
ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"
Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.
Isabel
INSTA: @_seritio_
Author's video content.
In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
