Unboxing our new Brother printer, bought in El salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
30 views • 6 months ago

One of the many things that we left behind in Canada was a printer.  So we did some research and decided to get this Brother DCP-T520W with refillable ink tanks. It took them long enough to make this a feature, didn't it?  Well here I am unboxing it, filling the ink and printing a test page, oh and the catch is, the menu is all in Spanish until I can change it, soooo much fun!


00:00 Introduction 

01:09 Unboxing

02:48 The Paper Tray

04:02 Filling the Ink Tanks

10:17 Turning it on & setting it up 

13:07 Printing a test page

15:16 Setting it to English

15:55 Setting up Wifi


Keywords
buying a printer in el salvadorraf storeelectronics in a developing countrysetting a spanish printer to englishstruggles buying foreign technologybrother dcp-t520w printerhumorous printer setup storyfilling ink tanksunboxing a printer
