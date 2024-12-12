BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Ron Gray—God and the Great Reset!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
78 views • 6 months ago

December 12, 2024: My guest this week is my good friend and former National Leader of CHP Canada, Mr. Ron Gray, who was National Leader of CHP Canada for 13 years, between 1995 and 2008. We discuss the globalist agenda and Ron’s personal journey from unbelieving journalist to God-honouring advocate of biblical morality and responsible citizenship. In this episode, Ron connects the dots for us of world events, personal faith, the fulfilment of biblical prophecy and our responsibility to use our voices to make a difference both in speaking to our neighbours and to our God.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

biblejesusglobalismunited nationschp canadarod taylorpartyrevivalglobal resetrebirthron graywefglobalresetklaus schwabchpcanadachp talkschristian heritage
