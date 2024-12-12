CHP Talks: Ron Gray—God and the Great Reset!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 12, 2024: My guest this week is my good friend and former National Leader of CHP Canada, Mr. Ron Gray, who was National Leader of CHP Canada for 13 years, between 1995 and 2008. We discuss the globalist agenda and Ron’s personal journey from unbelieving journalist to God-honouring advocate of biblical morality and responsible citizenship. In this episode, Ron connects the dots for us of world events, personal faith, the fulfilment of biblical prophecy and our responsibility to use our voices to make a difference both in speaking to our neighbours and to our God.
