[Aug 17, 2016] TFR - 80 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Is The Earth A “Realm" Under A Dome? (Firmament Part 2)

This is Part 2 of 2 episodes I did with Zen Garcia regarding his latest book, “The Firmament: Vaulted Dome of the Earth.” In it we basically continued where we left off, but also considered the possibility of our reality conforming to our preconceived biases as “observers” in what may be a simulated construct. Interesting stuff!
website: www.zengarcia.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
