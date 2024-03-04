BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Relationships, Austin TX, One Evil, “Aliens”, Open Borders, Jesuit Heresies, Ass-Kicking Women
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
22 views • 03/04/2024

Topics list:

* Johnny gives advice on how to maintain any kind of a relationship.
* Is Austin, Texas a CIA protectorate?
* The secret to comedian Tim Dillon’s success (homosexual Catholic).
* Johnny lists notable Austinites.
* The debut of NinjaAlex.
* Who is “Frank O’Collins” and what is “One Evil”?
* “Aliens”: the conspiracy for stupid people (and CIA assets like Tucker Carlson).
* Hawkeye: Saint Thanos of Avila
* Is “independent journalist” Michael Yon still working for the Intelligence apparatus?
* What’s REALLY going on with the wide-open borders?
* The Jesuit roots of the Communist Chinese nightmare.
* “Google” is CATHOLIC
* “Protestant” “mega-church” frauds empowered by Rome.
* Late, Great Jesuit heresies: for these liars, life is (was, anyway) good!
* The scarlet thread of Perez.
* The secret to Robert Downey Jr.’s success.
* “The deadly head wound, healed...”
* The Uniparty agenda EXPOSED.
* “Outsiders” like “UKIP” and Nigel Farage aren’t outsiders.
* The dangerous myth of women who can kick your ass.
* Gina Carano, moderate “Evangelical” Italian: she serves an agenda she is oblivious to.
* Patrick “PT Barnum” bet-David: Who’s got the power? (he has no idea)
* “AR-15s”!

_____________________

CTB 2024-03-03 “Mao”

Flipping Tables with Bill & Johnny: “Mao”

_____________________

Keywords
stalinjesuitsmao
