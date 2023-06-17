© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Critical Drinker
Why Modern Movies Suck - The Strong Female Character
June 10 2023
Source: https://youtu.be/xPE7-PRL0M8
One of the most tiresome tropes of the past ten years in moviemaking is the "Strong Female Character." Not women who are smart, capable, well written and complex, but bland, boring, superficially "strong" characters designed to pander to simplistic ideals of female empowerment.
Why Modern Movies Suck - Playlist:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFz_00sC7mo7Zu5GSSj9hqJ8G3faYyhLK