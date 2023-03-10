Wrap up Janet Yellen Sends a Serious Warning

Mar 9, 2023

Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD3092023&month=2023-03

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD3092023

What happened to investments in the markets and in the US dollar itself. If the West and the East do indeed get tangled into World War Three, did you know that monetary shifts and currency devaluations are always accompanied by war? It's a key pattern. Was it the wars that caused the problems with the currency war? Or do the people in charge used the wars to cover up the truth of what's really happening? If your wealth is held in dollar denominated investments or any fiat money investments, you are the one assuming the most risk. As Janet Yellen sends warnings of severe consequences to China for helping Russia, a top Chinese diplomat said they are still solid as a rock. Meanwhile, Putin just suspended its nuclear pact with the U.S. If World War Three will be the final excuse for the reset. The time required to build out your strategy is dwindling by the day. We're going to talk about what Yellen's consequences might be and who's really going to suffer in the end. And I'll give you the facts, data and the power to protect yourself. Coming up. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

2:13 Failing to Stop Russia

5:47 Yellen's Warning

8:32 Simulated Air Attack Exercise

9:35 Putin Halts Nuclear Pact

12:19 Wrap up 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.