The Thought Police ARE HERE, Two Tier Kier -- STOP the Virus!

Great Britain is now arresting people for social media posts the powers that be find unacceptable / discordant. Meanwhile they are releasing murderers after 6 months to make room in "over crowded" jails for people who on Facebook. It is 1984 Orwellian. Britain has fallen, and we must prevent this from spreading to America.
#greatbritain #orwell #1984 #twotierkier