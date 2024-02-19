Top Narcissist Behaviors Include Dominating, Dismissing and Deflecting - Dr. David Hawkins

Most traditional marriage counselors will tell you that marriage is a two-way street, but Dr. David Hawkins disagrees. He says that this is “woefully inadequate for most problems” and confirms that many men struggle with dominating, dismissing, and deflecting their wives in their relationships. Dr. Hawkins is the owner and clinical director of the Marriage Recovery Center and the Emotional Abuse Institute. He’s also a bestselling author and the host of the “Mad In Love” podcast. Dr. Hawkins discusses the “maze of confusion” that emotional abusers and narcissists can weave and how women are most often - although not always - victimized by it. Dr. Hawkins also explains what emotional abuse is, what it does to a victim, and the key factor to escaping the trauma: intervention!









The past is the best predictor of the future unless there’s an intervention





A person is not born a narcissist, but rather, it is learned behavior





Narcissism can also be defined as “extreme emotional immaturity”





Ongoing emotional abuse can result in PTSD or CPTSD in the victim









