BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top Narcissist Behaviors Include Dominating, Dismissing and Deflecting - Dr. David Hawkins
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
91 views • 02/19/2024

Most traditional marriage counselors will tell you that marriage is a two-way street, but Dr. David Hawkins disagrees. He says that this is “woefully inadequate for most problems” and confirms that many men struggle with dominating, dismissing, and deflecting their wives in their relationships. Dr. Hawkins is the owner and clinical director of the Marriage Recovery Center and the Emotional Abuse Institute. He’s also a bestselling author and the host of the “Mad In Love” podcast. Dr. Hawkins discusses the “maze of confusion” that emotional abusers and narcissists can weave and how women are most often - although not always - victimized by it. Dr. Hawkins also explains what emotional abuse is, what it does to a victim, and the key factor to escaping the trauma: intervention!



TAKEAWAYS


The past is the best predictor of the future unless there’s an intervention


A person is not born a narcissist, but rather, it is learned behavior


Narcissism can also be defined as “extreme emotional immaturity”


Ongoing emotional abuse can result in PTSD or CPTSD in the victim



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

When Loving Him is Hurting You book: https://amzn.to/42MBtn5

The Core Program for Men: https://bit.ly/48rC1AU


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARRIAGE RECOVERY CENTER

Website: https://marriagerecoverycenter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marriagerecoverycenter/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marriagerecoverycenter/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3OFUfqo

Podcast: https://marriagerecoverycenter.com/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
ptsdnarcissismmental healthauthoranxietyrelationshipscounselorstina griffindeflectingcounter culture mom showdr david hawkinsdismissingnarcissist behaviorsdominatingemotional abuse institutemarriage recovery centermad in love
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy