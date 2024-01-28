Oil reserves will last forever

Billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, chairman and CEO of United Refining Company, admits in this April 4 2022 interview that oil is infinite, produced by Earth, does not come from dead dinosaurs, and is a renewable resource:
https://rumble.com/v10dip3-ceo-of-united-refining-oil-is-infinite-made-by-earth.html
https://rumble.com/v10dyp4-fox-news-april-4-2022-interview-that-oil-is-infinite-and-produced-by-the-ea.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HlNddfAeMbN5/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uctFXuVD9WRK/
https://rumble.com/v10nrk6-huge-oil-mogul-just-admitted-oil-is-neither-fossil-or-scarce-not-even-finit.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/az4lmQoHZVmk/
