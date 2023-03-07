BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Releases New #J6 Video Exposing Democrat and RINO Liars Who Pushed "Deadly Insurrection" Hoax
American Patriots God Country
719 views • 03/07/2023

Democrat and RINO politicians and mainstream media members have now been exposed for lying saying that January 6th ‘Insurrectionists’ murdered Police Officers, and that white supremacy was behind it all. They lied. They always lie and once again, the Democrats and RINOs have been caught in those lies.

Keywords
fake newsdemocratsliberalspropagandainsurrectionfox newstuckertucker carlsontucker carlson tonightmainstream mediamsm2021disinformationmisinformationrinodemocrats exposedliberalism exposedjanuary 6january 6thbrian sicknickj6j6 hoaxdeadly insurrectionj6 video footage
