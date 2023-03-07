Tucker Releases New #J6 Video Exposing Democrat and RINO Liars Who Pushed "Deadly Insurrection" Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrat and RINO politicians and mainstream media members have now been exposed for lying saying that January 6th ‘Insurrectionists’ murdered Police Officers, and that white supremacy was behind it all. They lied. They always lie and once again, the Democrats and RINOs have been caught in those lies.
Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸
Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Follow us on Social Media ⬇️
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC
YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!