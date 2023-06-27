Mayor Francis Suarez: The number one issue is securing the border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miami's mayor Francis Suarez comments on the growing crisis at the U.S. southern border, the low recruitment numbers for the U.S. military and more on NEWSMAX's Rob Schmitt Tonight.
