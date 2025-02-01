The very existence of Ukraine is under threat if a peace process does not begin, said Jan Gagin, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

ℹ️Remember, this week, information leaked (info after this) about Kiril Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, where in a closed session with Ukrainian Parliament leaders, he reportedly said that if some sort of "serious negotiations" do not begin by summer, "very dangerous processes regarding Ukraine's very existence could begin."

Leaked info, from Jan 30th:

The SBU has opened a criminal case over the leak of Kyrylo Budanov’s remarks on the "threat to Ukraine’s existence," according to MP Roman Kostenko.

Budanov reportedly told Ukrainian lawmakers that if peace talks do not start by summer, Ukraine could face existential risks. His statement was made during a closed parliamentary meeting, where military officials briefed party leaders on the real situation at the front.

According to sources, when asked how much time Ukraine has left, Budanov responded with a cold smile: "If there are no serious negotiations by summer, very dangerous processes could begin for Ukraine’s very existence."

Adding:

US Pushes for Ukrainian Elections by Year-End

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said in an interview that Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections, suspended during the war with Russia, "need to be done".

"Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so. I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."

Additionally, sources say that discussions are ongoing in the White House regarding whether to push for a ceasefire before attempting to negotiate a more permanent peace deal.

If Ukraine proceeds with elections, the new president may take on the responsibility of negotiating a long-term pact with Moscow.

However, Ukrainian officials have confirmed that the Trump administration has not yet officially requested elections to be held by the end of the year.