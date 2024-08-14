Fighting in the Kursk region has been ongoing for more than a week. After waiting for the results, Kyiv finally recognized its military operational failures on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian offensive in Russia is a risky bet that pursues mainly political and media goals, rather than military ones. After the Ukrainian army gained a foothold, Ukrainian propaganda and political leadership enter the battle to achieve the main objectives of the operation. As usual, using their favorite methods of fake messages, outright lies and information manipulation.

The main problem for Kyiv is that it has lost its victim game. Despite the decade-long attempts by the MSM to brainwash the public, large-scale attacks on the Russian border using NATO military equipment have destroyed the myth of Ukraine as a victim.

Kyiv has turned into an aggressor, and the terrorist warfare of its Nazi affiliated military adds revolting touches to its portrait. The facts confirm numerous war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military in the occupied Russian settlements. The Ukrainians have become famous for looting, murders and kidnappings of pro-Russian civilians from the very beginning of the war in the Donbas. They also hunted ambulance crews with drones, ambushed and shot down civilian vehicles during their previous attacks in areas bordering Russia.

Unfortunately, they commit the same crimes in the Kursk region. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened criminal cases against Ukrainian military commanders. The captured Ukrainian servicemen confirm their crimes. Horrific footage of Ukrainian atrocities is yet to be widely disseminated.

In its turn, Kyiv is playing its media games, trying to be proactive before the crimes of the Ukrainians become widely known. As expected, the Security Service of Ukraine stated that Russia may soon stage crimes on the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region. This is not the first time Kyiv has tried to blame others for its own failures. Does anyone remember the shameless stage of the Bucha massacre, which failed despite the efforts of Western leaders and their entire propaganda machine?

Ukrainian Nazis are also deploying chemical weapons in the Kursk region, including those supplied by NATO. Earlier, their use by Ukrainian troops was confirmed on the Ukrainian front.

Kyiv is used to hiding its true face so that the Western population does not get greedy for multibillion-dollar supplies. However, it cannot hide the victories of the Russian army. The situation in the Kursk region remains tense, but Russian reinforcements managed to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops and inflict heavy losses on the enemy. At the same time, the pace of the Russian offensive increased in the Donbass. Over the past few days, Russian troops have achieved new gains in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Ugledar, Chasov Yar and Kharkiv directions.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/