Protocol and Preparations Before Appearing in Throne Room of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy is pattern. What are the prophetic patterns that inform us about what must happen before we can appear before God in His Holy Place.
show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z_XiQvZdb9v-96dL9ubaIsyB70pY0ujv/view?usp=share_link
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/