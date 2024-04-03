Jack Smith 'outraged' at judge in Trump's classified docs case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the origins of Havana Syndrome and the case addressing Trump's handling of classified documents.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html