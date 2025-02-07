BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jamal Hamamra: Freed and Reunited with His Family
Prisoner Jamal Hamamra from Husan town, west of Bethlehem, was freed from the occupation's prisons after spending 22 years in detention. He was sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 10 years.

Prisoner Jamal Hamamra from Husan town, west of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and served 22 years.

Interview: - Jamal Hamamra

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 01/02/2025

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
