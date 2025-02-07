Jamal Hamamra: Freed and Reunited with His Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Jamal Hamamra from Husan town, west of Bethlehem, was freed from the occupation's prisons after spending 22 years in detention. He was sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 10 years.
Prisoner Jamal Hamamra from Husan town, west of Bethlehem, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and served 22 years.
Interview: - Jamal Hamamra
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 01/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video