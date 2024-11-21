PLEASE NO NUKES!

Wednesday Night Live 20 November 2024





In this episode, I tackle pressing societal issues and personal reflections, focusing on the impact of global affairs on family life and the importance of nurturing the next generation. We discuss the rise of Bitcoin as a mirror of past technological shifts and critique societal structures that limit freedom. Additionally, I emphasize active engagement in ethical discourse and the significance of intentional parenting in shaping emotionally healthy children. The episode culminates in a call for collective responsibility and proactive efforts toward a brighter future.





