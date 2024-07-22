BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Covenant Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
9 views • 9 months ago

7-21-2024

Jeremiah 31:31-37 The New Covenant

Intro: Roosevelt started the New deal in 1933 that gave us big government that promised wealth and prosperity for everyone.  But it took a world war to really accomplish that.  Any time the world tries to make things new it turns out to be a disaster.  Communism was a new way of doing government.  It is a disaster to everyone except those on top.  We have new things all the time that are good. But when the government has a new program how often is it good for us?  God gave us a New Covenant and it is the greatest thing that could ever happen to Jew and gentile alike.  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
