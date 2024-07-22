The New Covenant Part Two

7-21-2024

Jeremiah 31:31-37 The New Covenant

Intro: Roosevelt started the New deal in 1933 that gave us big government that promised wealth and prosperity for everyone. But it took a world war to really accomplish that. Any time the world tries to make things new it turns out to be a disaster. Communism was a new way of doing government. It is a disaster to everyone except those on top. We have new things all the time that are good. But when the government has a new program how often is it good for us? God gave us a New Covenant and it is the greatest thing that could ever happen to Jew and gentile alike.