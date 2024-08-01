E TEAM ₪ 9-11 GELITIN | B-THING

an (((art project from ISRAEL))) took over the 91st floor of the Trade Center before the false flag attack.





flannempickle posted:





As it says above: "The thumbnail pertains to E-TEAM and has nothing whatsoever to do with the video". That's the definition of clickbait. Just dump out on anything by this fraud.





Technically, one must be interested in the presented subject matter for it to be considered 'clickbait', correct?





Are you interested?





VfB noticed that you've a channel and have been a member for nearly four years





Is that really all you got, guy?





How about YOU post something? Be sure to leave the comments section available [VfB won't be there anytime soon, thanks to (((comment freely))), but I digress]





How about joining in the fight?





Methinks your attempts at wit would be better served attacking the real enemy, NOT committing friendly fire





After all, that is how a multi pronged offensive works 🔆





Here's another vector of attack: Mr Beast [and his pet tranny buddy Kris Ava Tyson have been grooming upwards of 306 million children, right under our eyes, with the willing assistance of YouTube





Funny - they got rid of ol' VfB in the middle of a video preview for Dr Paul Gabriel Gosselin, who's currently dealing with some nonsense - need to write to him today - VfB has NEVER been responsible for the harm of a single child on this planet...but guaranteed, there are a number of parents whom wish fervently that YouTube never existed, for the grooming and perversion they allow, while actually barring helpful materials with age barriers [COPPA]





So, back to E-TEAM - are you now going to listen to the guy whom figured out 9/11 by 10 AM that bloody morning?!?





VfB certainly bloody hopes you do 🥸





https://911blogger.com/news/2007-02-09/911-commission-and-art-student-memo





Gelitin|B-Thing was most likely responsible for the images of (((aircraft))) that people (((saw)))





The B-Thing

World Trade Center, New York, USA

2000





"And then the surgical intervention in the World Trade Center in New York City. Everything top secret and illegal of course. In days of conspiratorial work, somewhere on the 148th floor and using building site refuse they had tediously smuggled into the building under their pullovers, they constructed a functioning load-bearing balcony. In a long complicated process they scratched putty from the tall heavy window, which couldn't be opened. Then they extracted it using suction pads, shunted the balcony out, posed on it at 6 in the morning and had themselves photographed there from a helicopter for their nearest and dearest back home. They kept very mum about it all, because if word had crept out about their coup they could have been fined very heavily for sabotaging a national treasure. Even if it was built by the Japanese. Incidentally, as proof that they were there, there is now a piece of old chewing gum stuck to the outside of the building at a dizzy height." (Tex Rubinowitz)





Article "The B-Thing", by Carlo McCormick, Bookforum, Winter 2001

Article "Vertigo am WTC", by holi, Süddeutsche Zeitung, October 17, 2001

Article "Balcony Scene (Or Unseen) - Atop the World", by Shaila K. Dewan, New York Times, August 18, 2001

Publication "The B-Thing, Walther König, Cologne 2001

https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/





If you haven't read this, enjoy: Orwell's Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of"FBI Maverick" John O'Neill

Essay by Allan Weisbecker

Design by D.L.

https://www.banditobooks.com/essay/content/1.php





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-its6EG3DwA





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/zh-TW/view/world-trade-center-timelapse-new-york-city-gif-8668338





Recall that VfB posted: Who Killed John O'Neill? Fantastically done psyop...until VfB came upon Allan's essay