Servants of Christ





Nov 23, 2023





A Message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz De Maria on the 7th of September, 2023.





*Prayer intentions*

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...





*Prayer sessions*

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl









#JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch #prayer #conversion





Jesus: Pray that You would see the Great Miracle! Illnesses will Intensify, Prepare Yourselves





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37Hk2FbxMRg