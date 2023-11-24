© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Nov 23, 2023
A Message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz De Maria on the 7th of September, 2023.
*Prayer intentions*
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...
*Prayer sessions*
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch #prayer #conversion
Jesus: Pray that You would see the Great Miracle! Illnesses will Intensify, Prepare Yourselves
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37Hk2FbxMRg