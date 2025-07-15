BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Had an Important Dream 07/15/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
98 views • 2 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares how the Lord will use him in finding Oil in Israel.


Keywords
importantprophecyisraeloildreamprophecy clubprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Called into the Oil Business

06:29Oil in Israel

12:29Looking for Oil

16:04End of Public Air Travel

20:11Oil Prophecy`

23:04New Dream Control over Crude oil

26:29Our Sponsors

