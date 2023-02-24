1 In 4 Teen Girls Have Seriously Considered Suicide. So What Has Changed? | Ep. 91

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A shocking new study finds teen girls are more depressed than ever, with 1 in 4 reporting they have seriously considered suicide, which is a 30% increase from just ten years ago. So what has changed?
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023