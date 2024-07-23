BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shaffer Machining ACOG Mount and Fiber Optic Shutter - Minuteman Review
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 months ago

AmbGun ACOG Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/acog


The Trijicon ACOG, the Advanced Combat Optical Gun sight, is my favorite rifle scope.


But I despise those big snaggy mounting nuts and I hate using electrical tape to snuff out the fiber optic generated reticle flare.


During our review of the Desert Tech MDR we removed those nuts, cut back the stud, and used 5mn flange nuts to reduce the fingernail breaking obstruction. An 80% solution.


The elegant 100% solution is the Shaffer Machining ACOG mount. Easy to swap. 30 grams lighter. And it completely eliminates the snag hazard… especially important for bullpups like the MDR or RDB.


Shaffer also eliminates sticky electrical tape residue with their fiber optic cover. I generally prefer a near black ACOG Chevron, so I keep the shutter closed, but it is nice to have the ability to quickly brighten the reticle. Use the indexed slider to dial in just the right amount of illumination.


Shaffer Machining, single handedly and uniquely making the ACOG less flashy, less snaggy, less sticky….And More ambi.

mountacogmachiningshuttershafferfiber optic
