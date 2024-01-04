Create New Account
You WON'T BELIEVE what's in Claudine Gay's resignation letter
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 3, 2024


Harvard's Claudine Gay has resigned as president of the university amid her plagiarism scandal. But the media has already started to spin this story, accusing conservatives of targeting ... plagiarism. CNN even tried to claim that Claudine Gay didn't REALLY plagiarize. So, Glenn and Stu consult the dictionary for the truth. Plus, Glenn has gained exclusive access to Claudine Gay's REAL resignation letter ... which is 100% plagiarism free!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jn2bGvstzc

Keywords
presidentharvardglenn beckuniversityresignationletterplagiarismclaudine gay

