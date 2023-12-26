In this insightful episode of Pigeon River Farm, we delve into the pressing issue of inflation and its impact on the agricultural sector. Join us as we explore the challenges and strategies for managing rising costs in farming, from maintenance expenses to insurance hikes. 🚜 About This Video: In "Farming Economics: Tackling Rising Costs Head-On," we take a closer look at the escalating expenses that are affecting farms across the country. With a focus on our own experiences at Pigeon River Farm, we discuss how inflation has influenced various aspects of farm operations, including the soaring costs of parts, maintenance, and services. We also touch upon the stabilizing prices of some commodities like fuel and fertilizer, and how we're leveraging technology to reduce costs. 🔧 Key Insights: The exponential increase in the cost of parts and maintenance. Strategies for reducing fuel costs, including the use of drones and electric vehicles. The impact of insurance and tax increases on farm operations. The challenge of balancing product pricing with market demands. 🌾 Join the Conversation: We're more than just a farm; we're a community. Share your thoughts, experiences, and strategies for dealing with inflation in the farming industry. Your insights are invaluable to us and our viewers. 📺 Stay Connected: Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more videos from Pigeon River Farm. Together, we can navigate these challenging economic times.

