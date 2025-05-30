BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dem War Hawk Blumenthal wants to PUNISH India & China with 500% TARIFF
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Cynthia... I have no clue why this is marked 18+??? and the boxing video.

Dem war hawk Blumenthal wants to PUNISH India and China with 500% TARIFF

Because they buy 70% of Russian oil.

Adding: 

Ukraine Defaults on $665 Million Debt Payment — Bloomberg

Kiev has failed to reach a debt restructuring deal with a creditor group led by hedge funds.

The missed payment constitutes an effective default on these bonds.

Bloomberg notes that last year, Ukraine secured an agreement to remove a cross-default clause between its GDP warrants and standard Eurobonds—shielding it from having this default trigger broader debt obligations.

Once again, Ukraine’s Western-backed regime can’t meet its financial commitments, relying instead on endless bailouts and war-time exemptions.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
