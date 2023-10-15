Metaphysics 2: Matter is a theoretical entity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look at an object. Neuroscience tells us that color, sound, fragrance, flavor, and feel (the qualities we perceive) are all subjective, produced in the brain to represent external conditions we cannot directly experience. Remove these qualities and what do you have? An occult (unseen) substance called "matter." It follows from the above that matter is a theoretical entity.
Recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC June 2023.