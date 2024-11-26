⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (26 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade and 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Lebedevka and Kazachaya Lopan (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses up to 115 troops, one tank, one motor vehicle, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kopanki (Kharkov reg).

Losses were inflicted on the 43rd, 44th, 67th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Senkovo, Lozovaya, Zagoruykovka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov reg), and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 115th, 116th mechanised brigs, 3rd Tank Brig of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 440 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, 5 motor vehics, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artill syst. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station & 3 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 23rd, 54th mech'd brigs, and 10th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU near Konstantinovka, Dachnoye, and Slavyansk (DPR).

3 counter-attacks launched by formations of the 79th Air Assault Brig and 46th Airmobile Brig of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 485 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. One field ammo depot was destroyed.

Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 151st Mech'd Brig, 68th Infantry Brig of the AFU, 38th Marine Brig, 14th Natl Guard Brig, and 132nd Territorial Defence Brig near Grodovka, Dachenskoye, Mirolyubovka, Dimitrov, and Pravdovka (DPR).

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 100th, 117th mech'd brigs of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the Natl Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 450 troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one 203-mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 127th and 241st territorial defence brigades near Razliv, Komar, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 103rd, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigades near Olgovka, Molodezhnoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, AFU UAV command posts, from where kamikaze drones were launched at the Zaporozhye NPP, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware of the enemy in 135 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 56 of them outside the special military operation zone.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,719 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,508 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,492 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,562 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,739 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



❗️Over the past 24 hours, Energodar and surrounding areas of the Zaporozhye NPP were shelled five times and attacked three times by copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the provocation, there are no casualties, and one administrative building sustained minor damage. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defence units, one was suppressed by electronic warfare means. At the moment, the staff of the Zaporozhye NPP continues to work as usual, maintains the NPP's facilities, and monitors the radioactive situation.