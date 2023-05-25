CONFIRMED ON VIDEO: Chrystia Freeland Secretly Meets With The Powers That Ought Not Be

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you would like to support Dan’s efforts to shine a light on the darkness that is Bilderberg please consider making a contribution here today: https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2023-coverage-with-press-for-truth/
------------------
Maxime Bernier mocks Trudeau’s ‘gender equality’ minister over ‘Pansexual Visibility Day’ tweet
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/maxime-bernier-mocks-trudeaus-gender-equality-minister-over-pansexual-visibility-day-tweet/