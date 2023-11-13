Intelligence agencies control scientific and medical publishing, notes Lee Merritt, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“After World War II, the intelligence services… or the [intelligence] service created with Mossad [National intelligence agency of Israel], CIA [U.S. Central Intelligence Agency] and MI6 [the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom], they own… [ they control ] scientific and medical publishing.” [They control the bullshit narrative.] Lee Merritt, MD tells Stew Peters on Nov 1, 2023.
The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3t3tly-are-micro-parasites-the-real-cause-of-cancer-scientist-shills-censor-live-s.html
The Wikipedia page for Pergamon Press, originally called Butterworth-Springer, is posted here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pergamon_Press
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News