Britain's police forces seem to be at the beck and call of the Israel lobby. The latest example of this disturbing influence concerns a pro-Palestinian TikToker who was reportedly arrested over the weekend by Wiltshire police for posting a video saying: make Christmas Palestinian.





📱🎄 🇵🇸👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 Fiona Ryan had asked her TikTok followers to decorate their Christmas trees with Palestinian decorations. tell their children that Jesus was a Palestinian. Remind them that Christmas is a Palestinian story, and to buy Christmas presents from Palestinian businesses.





🚨🇵🇸🇮🇱⚖️ What’s what Fiona Ryan said got to do with Wiltshire police? What advice if any has the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, issued to Chief constables? Has she asked them to clamp down on criticism of Israel and support for Palestine? I wouldn't put it past her. After all, we know she's received funding from pro-Israel lobbyists and she was incredibly evasive when asked if she had enforced the ICC's arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, who stands accused of war crimes.





🚨 But if the Home Secretary hasn't issued any guidance on this matter, are Israel lobbyists applying pressure directly on Chief Constables?