Personal Energy Preparedness with Francesco Garripoli and Mike Adams - streaming course announcement

- Energy prepping and personal energy with Francesco Gary Polly. (0:00)

- Internal prep for survival and thriving during crises. (4:09)

- Energy medicine and quantum biology. (8:28)

- Regeneration, consciousness, and self-limitation. (17:56)

- Tapping into cosmic energy and reprogramming reality. (26:47)

- Intuition, inner knowing, and accessing cosmic knowledge. (33:07)

- Epigenetics, vibrational fields, and cancer healing. (38:36)

- Cancer treatment and holistic healing. (43:59)

- Language, identity, and healing. (52:01)

- Cancer, cellular communication, and personal energy prepping. (58:52)

- Spirituality, energy healing, and personal growth. (1:04:57)





