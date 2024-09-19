"THE RISE OF THE DEVIL IN AFRICA" - VIOLENCE, GANGS & THE ATTACK OF WOMEN IN AFRICA [STRONG THEMES]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS WORD WITH CARE. No one has the right to attack, control or desecrate another person's body, whether there is a wedding band in play between them or not. Love is not violent, scary, or controlling, nor is raping anyone because of a marriage a "right". This was a difficult video to make because of the sensitive theme which so many have either experienced personally or can connect to because a loved one has experienced it. YAH PUTS HEARTS BACK TOGETHER. However this is a warning for those ignorant of the high prices to be paid in the marketplace of flesh; do not break the Word or go beyond the boundaries of the Lord Jesus Christ: "WHAT DOES IT PROFIT A WOMAN IF SHE GAINS EVERY OUTWARD DRESSING BUT LOSES HER FREEDOM AND SMILE BECAUSE OF A VIOLENT ATTACK ON HER SOUL/ BODY?" Women, repent of your mindsets and choose life today- wear the Holy armor of God and be ready in and out of season to defend against predators and those who have wicked intent towards you. MEN, THE DEMONIC NATURE THAT HAS OVERTAKEN MANY OF YOU IN THESE LAST DAYS IS DIABOLICAL AND FRIGHTENING. Instead of being safety you are dangerous, wild, lost and feral- let your nature be put under the blood of Jesus at all times so you will not end up being one of these in this video, In Jesus name, amen.









PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:





"THE OWNER OF THE HOUSE": SATAN'S KINGDOM, BINDING THE STRONGMAN & DEMONS [BIBLE TEACHING]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FlQ-Yx8b2vA

THE SEX INDUSTRY FLOPHOUSE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/

THE SEX INDUSTRY FLOPHOUSE - REAL TIME SEX CAPTIVITY/ ABUSE/ TRAFFICKING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=xpc1Nz_LrIU

"19 MINUTES TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING" - A GREAT EVIL IS COMING (600 CHILDREN): https://youtube.com/watch?v=NHFk1gJLYck

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN SOUTH AFRICA (600 CHILDREN): https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/16/15898/

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN SOUTH AFRICA: RAPE & SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS (600 CHILDREN): https://youtube.com/watch?v=6r-PaClT5gw

RIVERS IN THE STREET, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/22/rivers-in-the-street-pt-1-may-31-2020/

RIVERS IN THE STREET, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/22/rivers-in-the-street-pt-2-june-23-2020/

THE REALITIES OF TODAY, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/15/the-realities-of-today-pt-1-july-11-2020/

"THE REALITIES OF TODAY, PT 1" - HORRIBLE CRIMES ARE A-C-T-I-V-E: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Vk3-11-4iGA



