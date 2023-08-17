The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. This Means War!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

The days of the uber-tolerant, nice guy Christians is over! With the apparent persecution of anyone with a sound mind, much less with a biblical world view: satan has declared all out war on the children of God and the world.

You air your concerns about what your kids are being taught in school and you're labeled a terrorist. You believe that there are only two genders, you're a bigot and insert whatever 'phobe' they want to label you as today. If you don't believe that minorities in the USA are marginalized and have the same rights as anyone in the country then you are, wait for it....racist!

We have been silenced, ridiculed, even jailed for our beliefs and now is the time for the countermeasure. What is that you say? It all starts with prayer, study the word, and acting on the word that we receive.

Now I am not advocating any form of physical violence. That is reserved for self-defense uses only. This is a spiritual battle and satan! We are coming at you will full force. Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

ATTACK THE DEVIL EVERY DAY! | BIND HIM WITH PRAYER ! | John Hagee

Relationship With Christ Productions

@relationshipwithchristprod4092

https://www.youtube.com/@relationshipwithchristprod4092

Oliver Anthony - Rich Men North Of Richmond

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/45qflix

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3KJV5ka

radiowv

@radiowv

https://www.youtube.com/@radiowv

Disciple - Game On

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3p20w3g

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3qFtrxB

mudvayne1010101

@mudvayne1010101

https://www.youtube.com/@mudvayne1010101

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!

On US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net