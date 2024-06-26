© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are (yes, I know, it’s really, really hard to believe) times when people take themselves entirely too seriously. They get defensive, they claim this thing that thing and the next thing happened, but what the Scriptures tell us is to closely examine yourselves.
#WellDuh, #DontGetDefensive, #CloselyExamineYourselves