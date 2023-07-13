© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reupload this video and then send it further under an anonymous title because this is the only safe way of distributing this information because under my own name it may be censored. You are then helping to free yourself and your children from digital enslavement. This video is about the microwave hearing effect which is also known as voice to skull which often leads to brain capture which is another way to describe remote enslavement.