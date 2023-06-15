Syn Bio BYTES - Mechano Synthesis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nanoparticles are transforming you into a machine. The middle-step is a bio-hybrid. What is the relationship and process of turning life into a machine? How does witchcraft play a part? This is just a SynBio Byte, if you want the deep dive go to my Synthetic Biology Webinar. Thank you for your interest on this critical topic.