P.16a JK’s hospitalisation; Wound dressing SLACKNESS; $70 silver dressings! Too tired for physio MVI_5298-5312merged

JK was too tired to do physio today, struggling with rashes and more. We are still dealing with wound dressing being left way to long, resulting in stinking pads remaining in place, and it is left to me to do much of the fresh dressing on a daily basis. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. JK slept for a fair while during my visit, so I left her to enjoy it.