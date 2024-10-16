Ex Green Beret Reveals the True Nature of the IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They (Israeli Jews) are ruthless, cold-blooded, soulless murderers. These people are as sinister and violent and cowardly as you can possibly imagine. I have never seen a more disgusting people in my life, than the Israelis."
~ Quotes by Captain Joe Cortina, former Green Beret (9th May 2007)
The Greater Israel Project - Explained by Ken O'Keefe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SYZUJsml01KN/
The Greater Israel project consists in weakening and eventually fracturing neighboring Arab states as part of a US-Israeli expansionist project, with the support of NATO and Saudi Arabia.
https://illuminatiexposed.home.blog/2021/01/23/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/
Israel's Master Plan - Brother Nathanael
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZEeXtRIDnyKY/
Secret Cause Of All Wars - The Greater Israel Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OtQaH1HJTlL/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
