The US has Surrounded China with Military Bases. So if China feels Threatened, it can be argued that there is some Merit in its Actions, just as you could say that NATO Expansion Provoked Russia".

The United States has literally surrounded China with military bases. So if China feels insecure, feels threatened, it can be argued that there is some merit in its actions, just as you could say that NATO expansion provoked Russia.
Russell Brand, British actor and TV presenter. Has a YouTube channel.