SACRED HEART OF JESUS
O sacred heart of Jesus burning with love divineHave mercy on me heart of humility Make my hearrt like unto Thine
Make me worthy to receive Thee in the bread and wine
Surrounded by a crown O most sacred heart
Fruit of the womb Of the new covenant's ark
Let reign the kingdom of Thy love for king of hearts Thou art
O sacred heart of Jesus Heart of God's love
Thou givest Thyself comletely Thy body and blood
Thy soul and divinity So our hearts might be as one
Surmounted by a cross Pierced by a lance
O most sacred heart Thy forgiveness I ask
My sins are many Lord I need another chance
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023