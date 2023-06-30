SACRED HEART OF JESUS

O sacred heart of Jesus burning with love divineHave mercy on me heart of humility Make my hearrt like unto Thine

Make me worthy to receive Thee in the bread and wine

Surrounded by a crown O most sacred heart

Fruit of the womb Of the new covenant's ark

Let reign the kingdom of Thy love for king of hearts Thou art

O sacred heart of Jesus Heart of God's love

Thou givest Thyself comletely Thy body and blood

Thy soul and divinity So our hearts might be as one

Surmounted by a cross Pierced by a lance

O most sacred heart Thy forgiveness I ask

My sins are many Lord I need another chance

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023