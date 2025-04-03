Do All Humans Have Extraterrestrial Heritage? Panel Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. Dave Graham emphasized the need to focus on the positive aspects of extraterrestrial encounters. The panel also explored the concept of extraterrestrial heritage, with members sharing personal experiences and the importance of integrating different aspects of their identities.





Exploring the Concept of Extraterrestrial Heritage

• Dave Graham shares his personal experiences and beliefs about extraterrestrial heritage, emphasizing the importance of understanding our place in the intergalactic community.

• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses the integration of extraterrestrial experiences with her Christian faith, highlighting the importance of not separating different aspects of our identity.

• Aurora Belcea talks about her experiences with various extraterrestrial races and how they have shaped her understanding of her heritage.

• Kevin Briggs shares his experiences with his extended family in the fifth dimension and the importance of recognizing our interconnectedness with other beings.





Rebecca's Personal Reflections on Extraterrestrial Heritage

• Rebecca Renfroe-Borneman reflects on her Scottish heritage and how it has influenced her life and faith.

• She discusses her experiences with extraterrestrial beings, including the Pleiadians and reptilians, and how they have shaped her understanding of her heritage.

• Rebecca emphasizes the importance of unconditional love and integration of different aspects of our identity.

• She shares her thoughts on the role of extraterrestrial beings in bringing life across the galaxy and the importance of recognizing our interconnectedness with other beings.





