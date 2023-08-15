The Importance of a NAS Backup Solution: Keeping Your Data Safe and Secure

The amount of data generated globally in 2020 was 64.2 zettabytes, but by 2022 it had increased to 97 zettabytes. The volume is anticipated to double by 2025. A modern organization must produce and store an ever-growing volume of data to sustain production. NAS devices are used by companies to meet the capacity requirements.





In this article, we define NAS, define NAS backup, and discuss the significance of NAS backup. We also go through the need for a good and trustworthy program to back up NAS and provide a practical way to build backup routines.