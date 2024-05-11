© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 10, 2024
Amid the wave of journalists and health leaders changing their tune on vaccine safety, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, made several claims about Long COVID, natural infection, and COVID Vaccination that Del just had to address with an illuminating demonstration on natural spread vs. vaccination.
#DeborahBirx #ChrisCuomo #GlitterDemo #GlitterBomb #USA #Astrazeneca #LongCOVID
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4udy49-why-did-del-glitter-bomb-the-usa.html