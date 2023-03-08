Situation Update, Mar 8, 2023 - Domestic collapse accelerates as Lindsey Graham wants to INVADE MEXICO with US military

0:00 Intro

22:00 Chlorine Dioxide

28:05 Mars

33:15 India

36:20 BRICS

38:50 Austin Police

47:38 Mexico Kidnapping

1:08:12 Interview with Kim Ives





- Using chlorine dioxide to clean your vegetables and eliminate dioxins and pesticides

- Women's weightlifting to be destroyed by biological men claiming to be women

- Mom sues doctor who tricked her kids into getting mRNA jabs without her consent

- SPLC attorney charged with domestic terrorism

- Americans being plunged into famine; food lines reach 9 hours in some cities

- Cops are fleeing Austin, Texas as Democratic-run cities collapse into mayhem

- Masked youth ransack a restaurant in New York City, and no one stops them

- India ditching the dollar and clearing trades with other countries in Rupees

- Australian mint "doped" gold bars with silver to dupe China

- Fed chair says interest rates will continue to go up; expect more economic implosions ahead

- Trump calls for releasing J6 political prisoners after new footage released by Tucker

- NASA is slowly admitting Mars has an atmosphere; releases photos of clouds and sun rays

- Lindsey Graham wants US military to INVADE Mexico (but won't deploy them on US border)

- But the US military can't even beat the Taliban... they would LOSE against drug cartels

- Interview with journalist and filmmaker Kim Ives of Haiti Liberte





