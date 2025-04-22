Shifting Battlefield Dynamics: Russia Presses Offensive With Swarm Drones Pounding Rear

April 22 brought reports of intensified fighting across multiple fronts, with Russian forces making advances in several areas while Ukrainian troops attempted counteractions amid shifting battlefield dynamics.

In the Kursk region, Russian troops pushed forward near the St. Nicholas Monastery and the village of Gornal, after Ukrainian forces took advantage of the Easter ceasefire to fortify positions in the area. These positions were later destroyed by Russian airstrikes using FAB-3000 bombs. Another Ukrainian assault team was intercepted and eliminated by Russian drone strikes near Goptovka. Meanwhile, Ukrainian units, including the 25th Brigade, were being redeployed from Pokrovsk to the Sumy region, in response to the growing threat of a large-scale Russian offensive.

In the Belgorod border region, clashes continue in Popovka though Ukrainian assault groups have no hope to breach the Russian defenses. Civilian casualties were reported in the village of Dolgoe, where a drone dropped explosives on a residential building, injuring a woman.

Russian forces continued offensive operations near Torezk. Southward, Russian troops consolidated gains in Sukhaya Balka, engaging Ukrainian forces near Tarasovka to the west.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian reinforcements were reportedly being drawn from rear areas, including Dnipro, in an attempt to stabilize defensive lines. Despite Ukrainian reinforcements, Russian units successfully advanced near Mirolyubovka, disrupting Ukrainian supply routes and repelling counterattacks.

Russian forces are approaching the Dnipropetrovsk region, surrounding the last border villages south of Pokrovsk. In the South Donetsk direction, fierce fighting approached the outskirts of Bogatyr.

In the Zaporozhie region, positional fighting continued near Malaya Tokmachka, with Russian troops securing positions in the southeastern part of the village and an abandoned brick factory.

At night, Russian air defenses intercepted ten Ukrainian drones in the rear regions. Ukrainian drone attacks were thwarted, with the Crimean Bridge temporarily closed amid reports of intercepted Neptune missiles.

In their turn, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Odessa, with up to 30 Geran-2 and possibly new Geran-3 drones pounding military-industrial targets, including the Storm Research Institute, a key electronics supplier for Ukrainian forces. Secondary explosions and fires were reported, with local sources noting the drones’ unusual flight patterns, suggesting upgraded capabilities. The massive attack on Odessa marked the already proven dive tactics of a coordinated swarm formed at a distance from the targets. It was improved by the non-charged reconnaissance UAVs aiming at the target and the use of new high-precision rocket type Geran UAVs. More Russian strikes hit Dnipro and Kyiv, though Ukrainian air defenses appeared sluggish.

The situation on the frontlines remains volatile, with both sides adjusting new tactics amid ongoing hostilities.

https://southfront.press/russia-presses-offensive-with-swarm-drones-pounding-rear/