In this fifth part, Pastor John goes over the writings of the Prophet Ezekiel that have been used by the Jewish leadership and Christian Zionists to prove that the formation of Israel in 1948 was of God and predicted 2,500 years ago. However, if you are willing to read what Ezekiel wrote without prejudice, it is clear the prophecies point to a time in the future, not in 1948, when Jesus will set up a temporary kingdom on this earth known as the 1,000 years kingdom.

Pastor John ends by pointing out that the people in Israel and its government are not holy and ruled by God. It is not the sacred place the Christian Zionists and the Israeli government would have you believe but a sinful nation that grieves God. If you don’t want to be drawn into the coming deception of the Antichrist, you owe it to yourself to find the truth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1174.pdf

RLJ-1174 -- FEBRUARY 22, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 5B: The Prophets

