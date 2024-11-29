Erev Shabat Worship 01, Year 2024 (from 2024-11-29)

Erev Shabat Mishkan Worship played on 2024-11-29





There is no transcript on my website, only the same worship but it will be added later:

https://bindernowski.com/





Technical notes:

About the setup: it's simply two microphones via interface into the computer, and there the DAW a mix is set up with a few effects, while at the same time it records the session (by a bus routed to a track) as it is.

The only instruments available for that session was a cheap Ukulele and an old Edirol PCR-300 keyboard with 32 keys, which sends the MIDI notes to trigger the Virtual instruments using the sound of pad-strings.

The changes of the reverb (time) is also live – okay, it's a bit a hassle playing Ukulele and move the mouse from at the same time every now and then – maybe one day I might be able to add a pedal to be able to change the parameters by foot.

The editing was mainly was to add a bit compression and adjust the loudness as much as possible to match the specs.

If you seek for errors in playing and singing, you are at the wrong place. They are everywhere, it's not a place to deliver perfect music, but just to share some worship to give praise and thanks to Yeshua.





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski